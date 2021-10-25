Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 October 2021 – There was heavy traffic after a vehicle burst into flames at Clay Works along the Thika Superhighway.

The motorist was reportedly driving to Thika town when the unfortunate incident happened.

According to eyewitnesses, the saloon car started emitting black soot from the engine area and then burst into flames.

Luckily, the occupants escaped unhurt.

Although it’s not clear what led to the fire, experts report that car fires are majorly caused by fuel leaks or battery faults.

Here’s a video of the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.