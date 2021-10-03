Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC)party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has accused local media houses of giving too much airtime to the Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, and Deputy President William Ruto and side-lining other presidential candidates.

Mudavadi, who is also vying for the presidency in 2022, accused the management of the television and radio stations of not giving him enough airtime.

Similar concerns were raised by Presidential candidate, Reuben Kigame, who accused the media of favouring some candidates.

Kigame said the media has a role to play in the 2022 presidential election and Kenya will head into a dangerous path if the media continue to take sides.

“The media should be independent and should not be biased,” Kigame stated.

This comes as even the Royal Media Service (RMS) Chairman, SK Macharia, urged his employees at Citizen TV and all its affiliate FM stations to concentrate on a Raila Odinga’s bid all the time.

Raila is a close ally of SK Macharia.

The Kenyan DAILY POST