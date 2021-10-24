Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 24, 2021 – An online opinion poll conducted by one of the local blogs has shown who will win the 2022 presidential election between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila and Ruto are the two front runners in the marathon to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring in 2022 after serving for two 5 year terms.

Others who are vying for the presidency include Amani National Congress Party leader, Musalia Mudavadi and his Wiper Democratic Movement counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka.

In the poll, the blog asked Kenyans who is their favourite candidate between Raila, Ruto, Mudavadi and Kalonzo.

Surprisingly, Ruto got 62 percent will Raila Odinga became distant second with 33 percent.

Musalia and Kalonzo 4 percent and 2 percent respectfully.

Here is the screenshot of the opinion poll results.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.