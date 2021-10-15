Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 15, 2021 – Details have emerged regarding the last moments of the self-confessed serial killer, Masten Wanjala, who was lynched by a mob in his village in Bungoma County yesterday after escaping from police custody on Tuesday.

According to reports, Masten was spotted walking on Friday at around 6:30 am by a former soccer teammate who was taking his child to school.

The teammate then whispered his suspicion to a man who was in Mukhweya market, giving him directions of where he would find the suspect.

Following instructions, the man walked up to Masten and called out his name.

Alarmed, Masten took to his heels and hid in a woman’s house, just about 10kms from their rural home.

“He ran, broke the window of the house and went in,” our source stated.

Upon getting wind of Masten’s whereabouts, irate youth raided the homestead where they flushed him out.

The suspect reportedly had a knife which he brandished on the youth but was overpowered by the mob that went on to lynch him.

Wanjala confessed to having killed children in Nairobi and two neighbouring counties and was in custody at the Jogoo Police Station before he escaped on Tuesday.

Wanjala was set to be arraigned at the Makadara Law Court on Wednesday to answer to 13 counts of murder charges.

