Tuesday, 26 October 2021 – Last weekend, Lamu Senator, Anwar Loitiptip, was involved in a gun drama that left a 32-year-old woman identified as Joy Makena nursing gunshot wounds.

According to the police, the shooting incident occurred at 2 am on Saturday.

The controversial Senator, whose appetite for women is well known, shot the victim on her right leg after a quarrel ensued.

It’s now emerging that the Meru woman who was attacked by the youthful Senator is a sex worker.

She plies her trade at Kanu Grounds (Joskaki Area), a famous red light district in Nanyuki.

Thirsty men flock to the area at night to seek services from sex workers, who line up on the streets scantily dressed to attract clients.

Senator Anwar, who had gone to the area to look for a prostitute, shot the sex worker after they reportedly disagreed on prices.

He was allegedly drunk when he was involved in the gun drama.

He later turned himself into Nanyuki Police Station and claimed that he acted in self-defense after he was confronted by two women and a man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.