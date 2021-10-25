Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – A popular Akorino model identified as Pesh Kenya has walked down the aisle.

Pesh came into the limelight after she started sharing photos on Instagram flaunting her curvy figure in decent outfits.

Netizens fell in love with her beauty and branded her the hottest Akorino model in Kenya.

The voluptuous Akorino model finally said ‘I Do’ to her boyfriend in a colourful white wedding attended by friends and family.

Here are photos of her newly-wed husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.