Tuesday, 26 October 2021 – Pastor Susan Munene of the Twa Twa fame is at again.

In another video doing rounds online, the controversial woman of God, who preaches at Overcomers Hope Ministry Church in Kasarani, is heard giving men tips on how they should satisfy their spouses.

According to Pastor Susan, a woman’s ‘honey pot’ is only two inches sensitive.

She advised men to stop ‘going deeper’, claiming that two inches is enough to make a woman enjoy sex.

Pastor Susan also advised women not to lie like a log of wood during sex.

She urged them to whine their waists and make sex enjoyable.

She also said that playing music in the background when having sex is also advisable.

Here’s the viral video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.