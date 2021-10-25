Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – Kakamega County Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has poured cold water on Deputy President William Ruto’s two-day visit to Western Kenya over the weekend, saying it is a waste of time.

Speaking in a rally at Ahero on Monday, Oparanya, who is also Orange Democratic Movement Deputy Party leader, said that the Western region is fully behind Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

The governor further said that the former Prime Minister has the experience and expertise of reviving the country’s economy, which has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged Kisumu residents to fully support the former Prime Minister and ODM party.

Oparanya also advised One Kenya Alliance leaders to swallow their pride and join Raila Odinga’s bandwagon because the 2022 presidential race is a two-horse race between Raila and Ruto.

OKA leaders are Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST