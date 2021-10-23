Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed the possibility of the ‘Deep State’ stopping him from becoming the next president if Kenyans vote for him in 2022.

The DP, who is currently in Kakamega County to popularise his Bottom-Up economic model, assured his supporters that his presidency is safe.

He urged his supporters to come in large numbers and vote for him.

“Hotel and boardroom meetings shall not bear fruits in the next presidential race.

“The decision on the leadership of Kenya shall be made by millions of Kenyans comprising millions of unemployed youth, poor women who toil to put food on their tables,” Ruto said.

The second in command further said when he ascends to power, he will revive the economy through the bottom-up model.

He added that he will allocate more funds to various sectors in order to improve the lives of the citizens.

“Many Kenyans are not able to borrow loans because they have been listed as defaulters on the Credit Reference Bureau by online financial lending firms.

“But from next year, we shall allocate Sh 50 billion to agriculture, Sh 50 billion to give loans to small-scale traders to boost their businesses and an additional Sh100 billion on projects that will generate jobs for the youth in the government budget,” he said.

