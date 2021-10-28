Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, has stated that the 2022 presidential election may not be a two-horse race as many Kenyans are anticipating.

Speaking on Thursday, Kioni said although many Kenyans are predicting that the 2022 State House marathon is between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto , the latter might be out of the race in the coming days.

Kioni cited the political gatherings Raila has been hosting, comparing them to Ruto’s.

He insisted that the former Prime Minister has been pulling larger crowds even though he has not yet made it official to be running for the presidency in 2022.

He added that the deputy president has been campaigning for four years against Raila, who started his campaigns a few months ago and is said to be gaining traction as scales tilt for Ruto.

In conclusion, he stated that 2022 may be Raila’s time to shine and Ruto could be in for a rude shock.

