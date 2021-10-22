Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has branded former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a ‘government project’ and urged Kenyans to reject him during the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking when he met a section of Githurai traders in his Karen home on Thursday, Ruto said the 2022 presidential race will be between the ‘hustlers’ who want a better economy and the ‘deep state’ that wants to protect what they have stolen from Kenyans.

Ruto, who is vying for the presidency in 2022, expressed confidence that he will defeat Raila just like he was defeated by Jubilee in the last two general elections.

“It will pit the promoters of the Bottom-Up Economic Development Model that seeks to create jobs and expand enterprises against the believers of the trickle-down plan of the handout mentality,” Ruto said.

“Kenyans will make a decision between the two; empowerment of the poor and power to a few individuals,” Ruto added.

The second in command concluded by saying the Hustler Nation will blend the now abandoned Big Four agenda and the ‘revolutionary’ Bottom-Up Economic Development Plan to change Kenya for the better.

The Kenyan DAILY POST