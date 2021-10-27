Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – Policy adviser and strategist, Professor Peter Kagwanja, has detailed how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will beat Deputy President William Ruto in the Mt Kenya region come 2022.

According to Kagwanja, Raila’s message based on prosperity, investment and the people’s welfare sit well with the people from the vote-rich region and that it was the best strategy to sell his agenda to them.

The strategist argues that Raila had transformed himself to offer hope and a solid economic agenda to a very troubled region that has been damaged by the pandemic and also lacks a kingpin they can rely on.

He compared Raila with former President Mwai Kibaki, who in 2010, traversed the country and canvassed votes for the new Constitution.

“We had never seen Kibaki campaign vigorously, but he did it and the headlines thereafter referred to him as the ‘New Kibaki’.

“I can say the same about Raila. This is a new Raila Odinga. He talks about the language of unity and economy.”

“Take, for example, the idea of providing Ksh6,000 for unemployed youth.”

“The unemployment fund is not a new idea in the world.”

“It is what has made America survive through the pandemic better than many other countries. It is not a fund that is equivalent to a salary.”

“It is what you get as you survive looking for a job – a lifeline, to enable you to move from one place to another.

“When you get a job, you are taken out of it. It is countering capitalism that leaves you with nothing,” Kagwanja explained.

The political strategists further used President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto’s Older Persons Cash Transfer (OPCT) model to argue that the approach, which was opposed before, has worked as the aged depend on the cash.

Kagwanja also opined that Raila’s message of hope would counter Ruto’s hustler narrative, which is reportedly based on class divisions. Ruto, he argued, has been centering his politics around the youth.

In 2002, he teamed up with Uhuru to face Kibaki by organizing politics around the youth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST