Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 17, 2021 – Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has urged One Kenya Alliance Principals to stop fooling themselves ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Kericho County on Friday, Sudi told Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (KANU), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), to either join Deputy President William Ruto or ODM leader Raila Odinga’s camp ahead of the 2022 elections because they can’t make it on their own.

According to Sudi, the 2022 election is a two-horse race between Raila and Ruto and the rest are just but donkeys.

He claimed that either Raila or Ruto will win the presidency next year and urged the OKA principals to join either side or else they will be thrown into political oblivion.

“There are only two horses that will be at the ballot in 2022; that is Tinga (Raila) and William Ruto… I want to urge Mudavadi, Kalonzo, and other members of OKA to either support William Ruto or Raila Odinga,” Sudi said.

Sudi also cautioned the OKA principals against attacking the deputy president.

He challenged them to come up with a political agenda to sell to Kenyans and stop attacking Ruto.

“I have noticed that Mudavadi and Kalonzo cannot have a speech without mentioning William Ruto.

“I urge you to come up with your manifesto and sell to Kenyans,” the MP said.

Sudi’s statement comes after Kalonzo Musyoka’s party, Wiper was beaten in Nguu/Masumba ward by-election.

Wiper tailed at number three in the competitive race that saw an independent candidate clinching the seat while Ruto’s UDA taking number two.

The Kenyan DAILY POST