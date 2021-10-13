Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 13 October 2021 – A sexually starved Headmaster, who is preying on pupils at Chalani Primary School in Kilifi, has been embarrassed by concerned parents and his randy behaviours exposed.

Parents who are fed up with the randy behaviours of the rogue Headmaster went outside the school at night and left a message on the gate.

“Stop f****cking pupils,” they wrote.

See the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.