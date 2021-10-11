Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 11, 2021 – A section of leaders from Mount Kenya East has castigated the Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF) for holding hotel meetings with presidential candidates on behalf of the community ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.

Led by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, the leaders said it was wrong for a group of elites only to sit in a five-star hotel and purport to be the voice of more than the anticipated 10 million Mt Kenya voters.

“Please come to the grassroots and speak to the people and listen to their problems.

“You cannot sit in a hotel where you eat sausages, bacon, and bread and purport to speak on behalf of the community,” he said.

Muturi, who has declared his interest in succeeding Uhuru Kenyatta, was speaking at Athiru Gaiti Primary School during the annual SDA prayer day over the weekend.

According to him, Mt. Kenya billionaires were out to safeguard their own interests.

He advised the influential tycoons from the region to involve the entire community in the vetting process of the presidential hopefuls and hold their meetings at the grassroots instead of hotels in Nairobi.

“Why should they sit in a hotel and then make decisions for us?” Muturi posed.

Other Mt Kenya East politicians who criticised the foundation for meeting presidential hopefuls included Igembe South Member of Parliament John Paul Mwirigi and several Members of County Assembly.

On Thursday, the One Kenya Alliance principals Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (KANU), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) held a meeting with billionaires from Mt. Kenya region in search of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s best successor.

Before then, the tycoons met ODM leader Raila Odinga where they allegedly endorsed him ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.

