Thursday, October 7, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Bedan Muturi, has hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta for having an offshore account.

In an interview with NTV on Thursday, Muturi claimed the action by the president to have an offshore asset is not only unconstitutional but creates mistrust within the county.

Muturi’s statement comes after a report by the Pandora papers disclosed that President Uhuru and his family have offshore accounts running into billions of shillings.

The Speaker noted that the constitution does not allow a state officer to have an offshore account.

According to him, offshore accounts create mistrust in the country but they can only be allowed if they are legal.

“Chapter 6 of the Constitution prohibits State officers from having foreign accounts.

“Having offshore accounts creates mistrust unless it’s legal,” Muturi said.

Muturi further revealed that he has never stolen any public resources and does not have any offshore account noting that the law does not allow him to have one since he is a state officer.

