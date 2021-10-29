Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 29, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has hinted at joining Deputy President William Ruto, only days after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru switched camps to the Hustlers’ Nation.

Speaking in Bomet yesterday, Muturi said he was ready to work with Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election.

He stated that since he has declared his interest in the presidential seat in the coming general election, he sees no problem if he unites with the people from the Rift valley as that will guarantee them a win.

“I come from a place called from Mbeere and you know I am also eyeing a seat, if we unite together are they really going to beat us? They are not, we are going to win,” said Muturi amidst cheers from the crowd outside Bomet County Assembly.

Muturi assured Kalenjins that everything is okay and that he and Ruto will be a team God willing.

“Kitu tu nataka kuwahakikishia ni kwamba mambo ni shwari and nikisema yako shwari najua mnafahamu, sisi ni watu wa kusonga na lazima tusonge and kwa sababu yote panapo baraka za mwenyezi Mungu,” he said.

He also used the opportunity to urge leaders from the county to be focused and united so that they cannot be divided or intimidated by anyone.

“Msikuwe watu wa kutishwatishwa…naona kwa nyuso zenu nyinyi sio watu kutishwa sisi ni watu wa kusonga mbele,” he said.

This was Muturi’s first visit to the South rift region which is one of Ruto’s strongholds.

Muturi was in the county to open the new Dr. Joyce Laboso center mini chambers and launch a five-year assembly’s strategic plan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST