Sunday, October 24, 2021 – Former KNUT Secretary-General and ODM nominated MP, Wilson Sossion, may regret dumping former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for Deputy President William Ruto.

This is after a car he was travelling in was stoned by a section of rowdy youths in his own Bomet County after announcing his switch to the Hustler Nation.

Speaking after the incident, Sossion affirmed that a group of youths had been hired to prevent him from entering the town and addressing the residents.

He noted that their plans were, however, thwarted before they could materialize.

“The vehicle was not pelted with stones. Some boys were hired by a rival politician to disrupt my rally, but I still addressed the residents. “The unknown boys later came to my meeting and apologized for trying to disrupt it,” he said.

“The boys tried to execute what they were paid to do, but it was a failed attempt,” he stated.

He was flanked by Nominated Member of Parliament David Ole Sankok during the incident.

Reports had indicated that a group of rowdy youths, armed with crude items, were linked to the planned attack.

Sossion will be gunning for the Bomet Senatorial seat come 2022.

He is slated to face off against incumbent Christopher Langat.

Both leaders are eyeing the legislative seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) South Rift branch Chairperson, David Bunei, former MCA Aurelia Rono and KANU Secretary-General, Nick Salat, have also thrown their hat in the ring for the Bomet Senatorial seat.

