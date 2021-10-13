Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 13 October 2021 – Flamboyant city businessman, Sasha Mutai, has left a section of Kenyans cursing their broke lives after flaunting his high-end guzzler.

Dressed in a sharp suit that cost an arm and a leg, the hunk businessman and former Safari Sevens Chairman, paraded his posh Jaguar that was parked at his lavish residence.

“Stepping out”, he captioned the photos.

Sasha Mutai was dating popular TV girl Sophia Wanuna before their affair hit a snag.

He had even introduced her to his family and proposed to her with an expensive ring, which she removed in 2019 after they broke up.

