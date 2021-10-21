Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has been accused of trying to murder his UDA rival on Tuesday.

According to Francis Mugo, Loitiptip assaulted him at the Manda Airport Jetty on Tuesday.

He stated that the rogue senator broke his glasses, snatched his mobile phone, and tried to throw him into the Indian Ocean, minutes after Deputy President William Ruto had left the county.

“He forcefully took my phone, which I was using. In the process, he broke my eyeglasses and injured me in the right hand and left eye,” Mugo stated.

The aspirant claimed that he sustained injuries on his right hand, left eye, and on the hip.

“I am disappointed by Senator Loitiptip’s behaviour.

“He attacked me immediately after DP Ruto boarded his flight and left Manda Airport,” he stated.

However, Loitiptip denied the allegations, pointing out that Mugo was looking for sympathy votes.

“That man is just looking for sympathy and to tarnish my name, but I will just (ignore) him.

“You can imagine how unfair it is for someone to come and gate-crash my function, then try to frame me,” Loitiptip argued.

Lamu County Police Commander, Moses Murithi, affirmed that a police report had been filed and investigations were currently ongoing.

“He added that no arrests had been made so far.

Mugo is seeking to unseat Loitiptip in the August 9, 2022 elections on a UDA ticket

The violent senator is a former son-in-law to former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

He had been married to Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, but turned to a monster towards her forcing their divorce.

Saumu took to social media to allege that she had suffered domestic violence in the hands of the Senator.

“These are the things he did to me,” wrote Saumu, in one of her photos showing a swollen face and bruised lips.

The Kenyan DAILY POST