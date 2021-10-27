Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 October 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has hailed Deputy President William Ruto after he promised to support sex workers who ply their trade in Mtito Andei.

Addressing a rally at the town on Monday, Ruto told the call girls to organise themselves in a SACCO so that he can give them money to venture into respectful businesses.

He promised to support them with Ksh 1 Million, sparking reactions from Kenyans.

Sonko has also revealed that he is planning to support Nairobi sex workers after Ruto’s remarks in Mtito Andei.

He lashed out at those who are criticising sex workers and confessed that he was regular client in red light districts before he married his wife Primerose.

“I don’t mind doing something for our commercial sex workers wa Kanairo. Let me also confess that those years za ukora na utoto before I married my wife Primerose, I was their biggest customer,” he wrote.

