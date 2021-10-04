Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 October 2021 – Renowned media mogul, SK Macharia, has turned 79 years old in style.

The filthy rich businessman celebrated his birthday with close family members and friends at his palatial home.

His wife, Gathoni, surprised him with a posh Range Rover during the colourful birthday party that has become the talk of social media.

In a video that has gone viral, Gathoni is seen holding her husband’s hand as they made their way out of their lavish home.

Guests followed them closely as they sang a happy birthday song for the 79-year-old tycoon.

Gathoni took her husband next to the posh Range Rover that was parked in front of their house.

He gazed at it before getting inside.

Macharia, who owns a fleet of guzzlers, loves expensive cars and that’s why his wife decided to surprise him with a Range Rover.

Here’s the viral video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.