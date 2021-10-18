Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 18, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, is a bitter woman after she was locked out of the preparations for the upcoming Mashujaa Day celebrations to be held in her own county.

According to Waiguru, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s team, led by Interior Permanent Secretary Karanja Kibicho, has sidelined her in the preparations despite being the host of the event.

She claimed that she had no say on who would attend the event at Wang’uru Stadium despite being the host governor.

“I have no say at all as the host. They said the county commissioner is the one who is running the show,” Waiguru.

Waiguru’s trouble with Uhuru’s government started after she ditched Jubilee and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Movement despite having been an ardent supporter of the handshake between the president and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

She also withdrew her support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which the court declared null and void.

