Sunday, 24 October 2021 – Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has admitted that he is yet to move on after breaking up with Lillian Ng’ang’a.

Speaking in an interview with a local daily, Mutua confessed that he still misses his ex-wife, two months after they publicly announced their split.

“You miss people who come into your life. The people who are in your life, even for a month, two months, or 20 years, leave a part of them in you.

“It is natural for you to miss them. You have to be the devil incarnate for you not to miss them,” Mutua said.

He also insinuated that they might solve their differences and get back together, despite Lillian moving on to date popular artist Julius Owino alias Juliani.

“People go apart and come back together. It’s there in the Bible.

“It’s God who plans these things. If He says you’ll get back together, you will. Don’t fight His will,” he said.

He further refused to disclose why his marriage crumbled during the candid interview, claiming that he still respects his ex-wife.

‘’I’m not going to discuss my relationship, I won’t.

“It is disrespectful to the other person. It’s funny that people don’t understand that relationships can end without major issues.

“It’s possible to tell your partner: ‘it’s been nice’, and she says the same too.

“That’s maturity. Maturity is when you realise that you don’t own anybody,” he added.

