Thursday, 14 October 2021 – More details have emerged concerning the brutal murder of star athlete, Agnes Tirop, whose body was discovered in her bedroom on Wednesday, barely a day after she was reported missing.

Tirop’s husband and coach, Emmanuel Rotich, is suspected to be behind the brutal murder due to a confession that he reportedly made.

According to a family member, he called his parents on Tuesday night and confessed that he had killed the 25-year-old Olympian.

“He called his parents saying he had committed a heinous crime and sought God’s forgiveness,” the family member said.

Friends, neighbours and family say Agnes and Rotich frequently fought.

Agnes returned to her matrimonial home on Monday, having left weeks earlier after a disagreement.

“She had not been home since returning from Japan. Agnes said she was being physically abused and fled to the training camp,” an athlete who did not wish to be named revealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.