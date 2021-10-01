Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – New details have emerged regarding a couple who went missing while waiting to board a plane at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Friday last week.

The couple, Stella Waithera and Ahmed Golabi, were leaving the country for Iran.

However, the Turkish airlines and Iranian Embassy confirmed that they never boarded the plane.

Their phones also went off shortly after arriving at the airport.

Waithera’s father, Samuel Njunue Mugwe, now says the family has received information that the couple was picked by the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU).

“Even if it is the ATPU that picked them, why can’t the police tell us so?

“Why are they keeping it a secret? Why can’t they take them to court and charge them instead of keeping them incommunicado?” he wondered.

The distraught father is accusing the police of violating the rights of the couple by denying them access to a lawyer and means of communication.

On the day the couple went missing, they had been together with their family in Gatanga, Murang’a County until around 6:30 pm when they drove back to Lang’ata where they had been staying with Waithera’s sister.

They stayed in Lang’ata for some time before they were dropped off at the airport at around 1 am for their flight scheduled to take off at 4 am.

They would check in as those who had dropped them off went back to Langata.

The two live in Iran but had travelled to Kenya to visit Waithera’s ailing parents.

Through their lawyer Stephen Kangahi, the family has moved to court seeking habeas corpus orders (compelling the government to produce them).

The family is also pleading with members of the public to share any information that may lead to the couple’s whereabouts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST