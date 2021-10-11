Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 11, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a severe blow to his presidential ambitions after Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, denied endorsing him for the top seat.

In an interview with a local TV in his Mabole home, Oparanya, who is also Orange Democratic Movement Deputy Party leader, denied that Sunday’s meeting in Kakamega among top Luhya leaders settled on Raila Odinga as the region’s preferred candidate.

According to Oparanya, the meeting, where they endorsed Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, as the community’s spokesperson, was meant to unite the community ahead of the 2022 polls.

“Kakamega meeting did not endorse Raila for president.

“We want to negotiate with both Raila and William Ruto, who are currently the two main contenders.

“It was a free discussion but we never came out straight saying we are going to support Raila in 2022,” Oparanya stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST