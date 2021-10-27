Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has reacted to Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru’s decision to dump Jubilee Party and join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking on Tuesday evening, Ngunjiri, who is an ardent Jubilee Party member, said Waiguru’s move is inconsequential since Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, has also hinted of dumping UDA and joining the ruling party.

“Waiguru says she is in UDA because Kirinyaga people are there. Assuming she is right, Kirinyaga people are there because someone did the heavy lifting and moved them from where Waiguru was, to where she is now following them to.

“So, If that person moves them again from where she has gone to find them; to somewhere else; will she still follow them?” he posed.

Waiguru’s move will pit her against Ngirici in the UDA party’s primaries for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial ticket in 2022.

However, it is a game of wait-and-see if the lawmaker will stay put in UDA after her recent remarks that hinted at her possible move out of the camp if Waiguru joins them.

