Monday, October 25, 2021 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta is now contemplating shutting down media houses to control hate speech ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This was revealed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i yesterday.

Speaking during the launch of a local station in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, Matiang’i stated that he is ready to invoke the Public Order Act by shutting down media outlets that will be used by politicians to spread hate speech and tribalism ahead of the elections.

The CS disclosed that in as much as the ministry will be patient, it will go all the way to ensure that it prevents political unrest in the August 9, 2022, general election.

“You know us, I will go the whole hog if you break the law.

“I will shut you down, and without batting an eyelid,” the CS remarked.

Matiang’i explained that he would be doing that in the best interest of the country.

On his part, ICT CS Joe Mucheru, who was also present during the ceremony, raised concern over the credibility of the news.

“We are living in a time of a lot of darkness, a time where you see news on your phone and ask if it is true or fake,” Mucheru remarked

