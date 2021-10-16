Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, has hailed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for his successful rally in Eldoret, which is considered Deputy President William Ruto’s political bedroom.

In a tweet, Cheruiyot said Eldoret, which is believed to be Deputy President William Ruto’s stronghold, has already shown the way.

According to him, Raila’s rally in Eldoret which was attended by thousands to the utter surprise of the DP was a big win for those who believe in non-tribal and regionalized politics.

He stated that violence planners in political strongholds of other candidates should be ashamed, adding that it’s time for them to mature.

Senator Cheruiyot said that he wishes the same spirit prevails, as DP William Ruto and his people move to sell the Hustler Nation agenda to other parts of the country.

“ODM’s rally in Eldoret is a big win for believers of non-tribal and regionalised politics.”

“Eldoret has shown the way. Violence planners of political bedrooms ought to be ashamed and mature up.”

“As we meet hustlers in all corners of KE, may the same spirit prevail,” said Cheruiyot.

His remarks came after ODM leader Raila Odinga received a heroic welcome in Eldoret Town on Friday.

Raila’s visit to Eldoret was a part of his Azimio la Umoja push that seeks to unite Kenyans from all walks of life, ahead of the 2022 general elections.

