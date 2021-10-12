Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has sensationally claimed that cartels at the Ministry of Petroleum orchestrated the recent hike in fuel prices with the aim of making financial gains.

Addressing grassroots leaders from Murang’a County at his Karen residence, Ruto claimed that petroleum dealers at the Ministry made super-profits after the government reviewed the prices of fuel.

He went further to state that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government was aiding the cartels in protecting the well-organized scheme.

“It is not about the taxes. It is about the graft in the Ministry of Petroleum that is aiding a few companies to make super-profits while the ordinary citizen is suffering from high prices.”

“The cartels at the Ministry of Petroleum should explain to Kenyans why dealers have increased their profit from Ksh9 to Ksh12, and why the Ministry is protecting the market and operates like a cartel that is hurting the ordinary people of Kenya,” stated the DP.

According to Ruto, the prices of fuel in Kenya were higher than those of its neighboring countries, despite its strategic position in the region.

“How can you explain why the price of fuel in Kenya, a country close to the petrol source, is higher than that of Uganda yet they take petrol from us?” queried the DP.

“That cartel that is in that Ministry is what is causing the rising prices of fuel in Kenya to be higher than that of Uganda,” he claimed

The Kenyan DAILY POST