Friday, October 1, 2021 – A section of tycoons from the Mt Kenya region has abandoned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022, two days after endorsing him.

On Tuesday, Mt Kenya tycoons gathered at Safari Park Hotel where they agreed to finance and support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

However, in a secret meeting attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, a section of Mt Kenya leaders distanced themselves from Raila Odinga’s endorsement and said they will support One Kenya Alliance (OKA) presidential candidate.

Those contesting for the OKA presidential candidate include Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi.

A source who attended the meeting said Uhuru maintained that his vote belongs to Raila Odinga but said the tycoons have the freedom to support the candidate they want in 2022.

