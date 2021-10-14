Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Managers at the Kenya Power and Lighting Company are in deep trouble for defying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s orders to reduce the cost of electricity by 33%.

This is after Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, deployed a security team to the KPLC in a bid to compel the defiant managers to obey Uhuru’s direct orders.

Speaking during the inauguration of the steering committee on the implementation of the Presidential Task Force yesterday, Matiang’i announced a new approach to deal squarely with errant managers who have colluded with cartels to inflate the cost of power.

The CS stated that a multi-agency security team had been established to support the team.

The decision comes after the task force raised complaints of frustration from a section of the KPLC managers. Matiang’i stated that the security team would support the committee.

In the meeting also attended by Energy CS Monica Juma, the managers were ordered to work with the committee lest they face dire consequences.

They were further warned against subverting or frustrating the reforms.

Defiant managers risk getting sacked or apprehended and prosecuted should they be found engaging in actions that amount to sabotage.

The task force was asked to approach reforms with a measure of ruthlessness and focus on bringing down the cost of electricity.

On October 12, President Uhuru Kenyatta formed a 21-member steering committee to implement guidelines issued by the task force on the review of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to lower electricity bills

Matiang’i declared Kenya Power a special government project after holding meetings with the board, senior management teams from the firm as well as the Ministry of Energy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST