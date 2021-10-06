Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 06 October 2021 – A man has stabbed his wife to death at Afraha apartments in Nakuru before attempting to commit suicide.

According to witnesses, the 40-year-old suspect identified as Paul Ochieng tried to jump off the balcony of their apartment after killing his wife, Njeri Kamande.

Ochieng committed the heinous act after he had a domestic conflict with his wife.

Nakuru East Sub County Police Commander, Ellena Kabukuru, confirmed the incident and said the suspect is undergoing treatment at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital and will face murder charges.

A knife that Ochieng used to kill his wife was recovered and will be presented to court as evidence.

The couple’s 5-year-old twins were rescued and accommodated by neighbours during the night incident.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Nakuru County Mortuary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.