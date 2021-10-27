Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, is now a worried man after the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) found that his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) is fake.

Armed with hard evidence, KNEC Principal Examinations Secretary, Nabiki Kashu, told Magistrate Felix Kombo on Tuesday that Sudi did not register or sit for the KCSE exams in 2006 at Highway Secondary School and that his alleged certificate was a forgery.

She added that Sudi’s certificate belongs to Parklands Secondary School.

Nabiki, who is the head of records and archives at KNEC, told the court that Sudi’s records do not appear in either Highway or Parklands Secondary Schools.

“In the letter, we were asked to find out whether such a candidate sat for KCSE in the year 2006 at Highway Secondary School in Nairobi and was awarded certificate serial number 3381074 under index 401006/081,” she said.

To corroborate her submission, she stated that the index number which purported to be Sudi’s belonged to someone else by the name Obaje Bob Onyango, who was registered and sat for the 2006 KCSE examinations at Parklands.

To further prove that Sudi might have forged the certificate, Nabiki noted that the code presented in his certificate belongs to Parklands secondary school.

“There is no possibility of two schools sharing a code number during a given examination. Similarly, there is no possibility of two candidates sharing an index number,” she said.

Also in court is Sudi’s case involving the eligibility of his Diploma certificate.

The outspoken lawmaker is accused of forging a certificate in Business Management, purporting it to be a genuine document issued by the Kenya Institute of Management.

The case is set to proceed even as Sudi takes to the stand to defend himself against the evidence presented in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST