Thursday, October 7, 2021 – Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, has shocked Kenyans after he refused to associate himself with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Though Jubilee Party is finalising its coalition pact with ODM, Kega, who appeared on Jeff Koinange Live(JKL) together with Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, on Wednesday, had a hard time explaining to his constituents that his Presidential candidate in 2022 is Raila Odinga.

Kega praised Raila Odinga by terming him a liberator, a reformer and a person who sacrificed a lot for this country but he never urged his constituents to support Jakom’s presidential bid in 2022.

In fact, he almost traded barbs with Kang’ata who tried to link him with the ODM party.

Kega maintained he is a Jubilee Party member and warned Kang’ata against associating him with the Orange Party.

“Please I am a Jubilee Party member and don’t link me with ODM,” Kega warned Kang’ata.

