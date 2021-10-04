Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 4, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his government owe former Prime Minister Raila Odinga a large sum of money.

This was revealed by ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, who claimed that Uhuru’s Government through its various agencies owes Raila’s party a sum of Ksh8.5 Billion.

In a tweet last week, Sifuna noted that the amount had accrued to Sh8.5 Billion as of 30th June 2021.

Despite the huge debt allegedly owed to ODM, Sifuna said the party is not broke, but underscored that they would have done more if the money was paid promptly.

“The ODM party is sound financially. However, we would be able to do much more if Parliament, National Treasury, and ORPP Kenya paid what’s due to the party.”

“The total amount owed to ODM stands at a whopping 8.5 Billion Shillings as at 30th June 2021,” Sifuna tweeted.

While it is not 100% clear where the Ksh8.5 Billion debt emanated from, it is highly likely to have been accrued from monies owed to political parties by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

The Kenyan Constitution provides for the Political Parties Fund which is administered by the ORPP.

In July 2021, Jubilee and ODM received a cumulative amount of Sh519 million, with Jubilee taking Sh353,856,428 while ODM banked Sh165,252,076.

The Kenyan DAILY POST