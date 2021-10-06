Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Tongaren Member of Parliament, Dr. Eseli Simiyu, has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta over a recent report that revealed the Kenyatta family has over Ksh3 billion in offshore accounts.

Speaking during an interview earlier today, Simiyu argued that Uhuru is not at liberty to disclose the wealth since it is not entirely his.

The Ford Kenya MP further noted that persons whose names featured on the report including former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta are not State Officers, therefore, they are not bound by law to declare property or money they have abroad.

“How would Uhuru declare the wealth yet that wealth belongs to his mother who is not a state officer?” Simiyu posed.

Over the weekend, leaked financial documents identified as Pandora Papers emerged online showing financial transactions of several world leaders.

According to reports by Pandora Papers, Uhuru and six members of his family secretly own a network of offshore companies.

The Kenyatta family has been linked to 11 firms; one of which has assets valued at over $30m which translates to Kshs3.3 billion.

The reports that a foundation named Varies was set up by the Kenyatta family in 2003.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta is reportedly the first benefactor while President Kenyatta is the second beneficiary.

In response, Uhuru owned up to the expose, promising to give detailed information once he lands in Kenya from Barbados.

The Pandora papers elicited massive debate in the country with a section of leaders calling on the president to invest the money locally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST