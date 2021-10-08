Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – Renowned policy expert, activist and analyst, Jerotich Seii tore into President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family, questioning the source of their immense wealth following reports the first family has secret companies abroad.

Speaking during an interview, the hard-hitting Jerotich Seii wondered what President Uhuru’s family invented that makes it so rich.

“You have people like Jeff Bezos (Amazon founder), Richard Branson (Virgin Group founder), Elon Musk (SpaceX founder), and late Steve Jobs (founder of Apple computers).”

“You can actually see how they generated this kind of wealth, tell me what the Kenyatta’s invented so that we can see how they have made their wealth and reinvested,” she posed.

She went on to suggest the massive wealth stashed in tax havens by the Kenyatta’s is just but a product of grand theft of national resources which no one will ever get to the root of it.

“Let us not fool ourselves, there is grand larceny (theft) happening but we never get to the point of forensically unpicking the same,” she said.

Jerotich was speaking a few days following revelations that President Uhuru’s family has several offshore companies and accounts with billions of shillings in the renowned global tax haven of the British Virgin Islands.

It must be understood that the Kenyatta family has vast business interests ranging from Banking, insurance, hospitality, agriculture to manufacturing and real estate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST