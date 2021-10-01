Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies from Western Kenya have become a laughing stock after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) exposed them for misusing the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) titles.

According to EACC, Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke and his Kimilili counterpart, Didmus Barasa, have been impersonating military officials despite having left the forces.

In a letter to the National Assembly, EACC details that Waluke and Barasa have consistently continued to misuse the titles of Major (Rtd) and Captain respectively.

Barasa is on the record claiming that he served in the Kenya Armed Forces as a Captain attached to the technical wing between 2001 and 2007.

However, according to EACC, Barasa only worked in the military for one year and 76 days before he was relieved of his duties over absenteeism and forgery.

“That you served in the Kenya Defense Forces for a period of one year and 76 between October 28, 2007 to February 26, 2009.

“That upon separation of service you had only attained the rank of Private,” his dismissal letter read.

The lawmaker graduated in May 2008 and then proceeded to the Kenya Defense Technical College at the Laikipia Airbase in Nanyuki.

The letter submitted by EACC boss, Twalib Mbaruk, copied to Speaker Justin Muturi and Clerk Michael Sialai as well as Chief of Defence Forces, General Robert Kibochi, warned Barasa to stop using the military title Captain because he was not.

On the other hand, Waluke joined the military on April 15, 1980, and was deployed to the 76 Armored Reece Battalion in Gilgil.

During his term of service, he served as a tank loader before becoming a driver at the military headquarters in Nairobi.

After 14 years of service and having attained the rank of Senior Private (SPTE) his request to leave the army was approved on compassionate grounds.

