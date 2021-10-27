Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – Bahati Member of Parliament, Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri, is now the prime suspect in the cold-blooded murder of prominent American environmentalist, Joannah Stutchbury.

Yesterday, Environmental Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko told the Senate Security Committee that Stutchbury was murdered over her relentless efforts to conserve the environment.

In his submission, Tobiko made a reference to a case before the Kiambu Court that linked a company in which Ngunjiri is the director.

In the case, the CS stated that the environmentalist managed to stop the William Ruto-allied MP from creating an access road through the forest to his personal land.

He noted that the MP needs to be probed regarding the matter.

“The 2nd respondent (Stutchbury) using the 1st respondent (Kenya Forest Service) as her agents have inhibited, stopped and/or frustrated the applicant’s effort of clearing and upgrading the public access road,” part of the affidavit read.

The detectives are hence pegging on the well-documented confrontation between Stutchbury and Ngunjiri to treat the MP as a person of interest.

However, Ngunjiri is yet responded to the allegations raised by CS Tobiko linking him to the murder of the conservationist.

Unknown assassins murdered Stutchbury on July 15 just 150 meters from her home in Mushroom Gardens Estate in Kiambu County as she returned from lunch. Nothing was stolen.

An autopsy done on her body showed that the 64-year-old woman was hit in the head three times and six times in the head and upper limbs.

President Uhuru Kenyatta called for a speedy investigation into the murder of the conservationist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST