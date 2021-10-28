Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – The damning allegations labeled against Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, over his alleged fake academic credentials, have exposed more lawmakers to public scrutiny with the latest being Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Wangui Purity Ngirici.

Ngirici has been dragged into an online debate with some Kenyans questioning the credibility of her academic credentials.

To set the record straight, the outspoken legislator, through her social media page on Thursday, maintained that she can give an account of all her certificates.

Wangui further added that all the institutions she attended can support her academic credentials with proper documentation.

“All my academic records are straight and available with the relevant institutions,” she stated.

According to the National Assembly website, Ngirici is currently pursuing a Masters of Science (MSc) in Human Resource from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) which she enrolled in 2017.

Apart from that, the lawmaker also holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Gretsa University, having been in the institution between 2014 to 2016.

Ngirici also holds different Diplomas. Between 2012 and 2013, she pursued a Higher Diploma in Business Management from the Regional Institute of Business Management.

Between 2011 and 2012, she pursued a Diploma in Business Management from the Regional Institute of Business Management as outlined in the Parliament official site.

Ngirici is planning to face off with Anne Waiguru in the Kirinyaga gubernatorial contest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST