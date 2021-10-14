Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – A number of youths were caught on camera receiving money to attend Raila Odinga’s rally in Nairobi’s Kamukunji ground.

In the video shared on social media platforms, the youths are seen lining up receiving a Ksh 1,000 note from a lady.

As the hundreds of youths that are said to be attending Raila Odinga’s rally received the money a female politician is heard speaking in Dholuo.

Commenting on the video, lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi said every youth that attended Raila Odinga’s rally at Kamukunji grounds received the money.

“ODM is filthy rich…imagine KSh 1,000 per person for attending yesterday’s rally,” he wrote.

Lately, Raila has focused on winning the hearts of the youths, imploring them to vote for him in the 2022 General Election.

In a meeting with youths from the Mt Kenya region on Tuesday, Raila promised to give 4 cabinet positions to them once he assumes office.

“It is something I have tried before and will be part of my policy.”

“On the issue of cabinet positions for the youth… I can say it will be more than four,” Odinga said.

Other than the cabinet positions, Raila has also promised to give all unemployed youth a monthly stipend of KSh 6,000.

“We want every Kenyan to get a job but for those who are unemployed, there will be a social welfare state through which they will get KSh 6,000 monthly stipend,” he said.

