Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – Police have raided a house in Isiolo County and recovered a cache of firearms and ammunition.

According to sources, the cops got a tip-off from the public and stormed the house at the crack of dawn, where they recovered three AK-47 assault rifles, one Mark4 rifle, 203 rounds of 7.62X39mm special callibre and nine AK-47 magazines.

Also recovered were six stones of cannabis sativa and two numberless motorcycles, suspected to be getaway means used by the suspects.

Two suspects Abdi Guyo, 35, and Amina Mohamed, 30, were also arrested in the morning raid.

Detectives based in Garbatulla are currently interrogating the suspects.

Here are photos of the weapons that were recovered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.