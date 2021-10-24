Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 24 October 2021 – Police in Bomet have detained a man who killed his neighbour last night, over a Sh400 debt.

Evans Mutai who owns a shop at Sibaiyan location was arrested after he stabbed Festus Keter, 35, on the chest and went on to trade merchandise at his premises unperturbed.

The incident followed an argument over a Sh400 debt, which the deceased owed the shopkeeper.

After being stabbed on the right side of the chest, Keter was left for dead outside the shop.

A concerned villager who stumbled on the body of the deceased, informed detectives based at Chesoen police station about the incident.

The officers immediately rushed to the scene 10 kilometres away and conducted preliminary investigations into the murder, after which the suspect was apprehended.

The murder weapon a blood-stained knife was also recovered and kept as an exhibit.

Mutai shall be arraigned in court on Monday to answer to murder charges.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased is lying at Longisa hospital mortuary pending a postmortem.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.