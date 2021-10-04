Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 October 2021 – In a shocking trend that has rocked the coastal region over the past few days, Nyali-based detectives are pursuing a man suspected to have murdered his lover at 3 am today morning, by throwing her from the balcony of their bedroom in Nyali’s Sunny Side apartments.

The suspect believed to be a foreign national immediately fled the scene after committing the crime in the devil’s hour, leaving other holidaymakers in the apartment heavily shaken.

A guard at the apartment was on the beat walking around his area of assignment when he heard delirious screams of a woman from the skies, followed by a loud bang metres from where he was standing.

Thunderstruck, he cautiously approached what seemed to be an object only to discover that it was a half-dressed woman, who lay dead in a pool of blood. The guard identified as Parsaoti Ole Morinket, took flight towards the janitor’s room, where he informed him of the incident.

Together, they visited the scene and established that the lifeless body belonged to a 25-year-old woman, who had earlier in the night been invited to room A10, by a man named Muyanga Suleiman.

They immediately rushed to the room only to find it’s door wide open and the man missing.

Detectives based at Nyali were raised and they responded immediately. They combed the entire apartment in search of the suspect but he had already vanished.

Back at the scene, vacationers who minutes earlier were asleep enjoying the ocean’s soothing breeze, stood at a safe distance conversing in low tones. Others peeped from the windows of their rooms with their mouths agape, at the sight of the horrific scene.

Crime scene detectives processed the scene and gathered as much information regarding the incident, before finally transferring the body of the deceased to a morgue in the coastal city.

This incident comes barely a day after two bodies belonging to a man and a woman fell from an apartment in nearby Mtwapa, in a mind-boggling incident that left more questions than answers.

A manhunt for the suspect into this murder most foul has since been launched, with a specialized detachment being deployed for his neck. His minute of arrest is nigh.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.