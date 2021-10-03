Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Two lovers committed suicide early this morning, after jumping from the fifth floor of an apartment in Mtwapa’s luxury area, Kilifi County.

In an incident that left residents of bigsal apartments in dismay, the two whose bodies had multiple fractures lept from the bedroom’s balcony at 3 am.

According to the apartment’s guard, he heard a loud bang in the backyard, followed by the deafening noise of a car alarm that immediately went off. The guard went round to check what was happening, only to be confronted by the sight of a man’s body, lying on the ground.

As he pondered his next move, a second body this time belonging to a woman landed on his feet with a thud!

Shocked at the sight of falling human beings, the guard immediately took flight engulfed in fear, towards Mtwapa police station.

On arrival, the bewildered guard told detectives that there were ‘falling ghosts’ at his place of work.

Detectives accompanied him to the scene where they discovered two bodies with multiple fractures, belonging to a man and a woman.

It was established that the woman identified as Lucy Nyokabi, 23, was a tenant in the apartment and was cohabiting with the man who has only been identified as ‘rastaman.’

After accessing the house whose door had been latched from inside, detectives established that the two had been fighting prior to committing suicide.

The bedroom’s floor was flooded with blood while a glass table in the living room had been shattered.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man is in custody at Maua police station, for the murder of his friend Kenneth Bundi, over a Sh 20 unpaid debt.

The suspect Fred Mugambi, alongside an accomplice identified as Murangiri Maore, who fled scene immediately after the incident, is alleged to have assaulted the deceased last night at Kambo market in Igembe, Meru county, leaving him with serious injuries that led to his death.

According to eyewitnesses, the two had confronted the deceased over Sh20 advanced to him earlier, to buy a glass local brew. But when he could not pay back, they descended on him with blows and kicks leaving him unconscious.

He was rushed to Nyambene level 4 hospital by well-wishers where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Detectives based in Meru, have launched a manhunt for the second accomplice in the murder.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.