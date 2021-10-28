Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – One of Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants has been denied access to his passport to travel to the United States for a Parliamentary function.

Sirisia Member of Parliament, John Waluke, was denied access to his passport after a Nairobi court on Thursday ruled that Waluke is a convict and cannot be permitted to travel outside the county.

Waluke and his business partner Grace Wakhungu were convicted last year by the Anti-corruption court for the theft of Sh297 million from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

In September 2020, the High Court in Nairobi granted the convicts bond pending the hearing and determination of their appeal.

Waluke was set free on a Sh10 million cash bail or an alternative Sh20 million bond. Wakhungu was ordered to pay Sh20 Million cash bail or an alternative Sh 30 million bond in order to be released to await the hearing of the appeal.

The judge directed them to deposit their passports with the court and further ordered that they should not leave the country without the Court’s permission.

