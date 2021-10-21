Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Two sisters who were assaulted by the Ndichu brothers have broken their silence on the matter, calling for a speedy and thorough probe by the police.

Addressing the media yesterday, the two sisters; Stephanie and Sheryl Murgor, noted that they were attending a wedding after-party at Ole Sereni hotel when they were physically assaulted by the two brothers for turning down their sexual advances.

According to Stephanie, she was strangled by the brothers and to date, she has difficulties when it comes to swallowing food.

“I was strangled and till today, I’m struggling to swallow, I’m having a hard time swallowing.

“I have also had headaches because of that,” she said.

On her part, Sheryl noted that one of the brothers bit her hand.

“In the video that you have all seen, you can see me screaming because of them is biting my hand, while the other is hitting my head,” Cheryl divulged.

Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, who is the uncle to the two sisters, has taken up the case and vowed to make an example out of the Ndichu brothers never to mess with the women.

The Kenyan DAILY POST