Friday, October 29, 2021 – There was drama in Kakamega County yesterday after MCAs and youths accused former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, of stealing the money that Deputy President William Ruto donated to the hustlers in the area.

Ruto gave a whopping Sh1 million to the youth and women in the area, who engage in small businesses.

However, the youth claimed that not a single cent donated by Ruto was given to them.

As a result, the Isukha Ward Member of County Assembly, Farouk Machanje, called a press conference on Thursday morning, alleging that Khalwale had a hand in the disappearance of the money.

The youths present in the meeting blamed Khalwale for not giving them the money that Ruto had allocated to them.

“I’m here as the MCA of Isukha East, and we want Khalwale to come out and account for the Ksh1 million Ruto donated to help our youth and women,” Machanje stated.

The youths, through the Isukha MCA further demanded that DP Ruto gets someone different to vie for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat, on the UDA ticket; otherwise, he will lose if he banks his hope on Khalwale.

According to Machanje, Khalwale is not someone that can lead the UDA team in Kakamega, but simply a political broker.

“I am asking my friend DP, kindly look for someone else and work with him for the Kakamega county gubernatorial race. Khalwale is a no. He is a political broker,” Machanja remarked.

Efforts to reach Khalwale proved futile, as he failed to respond to our calls and messages at the time of the publication.

